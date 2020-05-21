Southeastern Baptist signs Wayne County forward

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The pipeline from Wayne County to Southeastern Baptist College continued on Thursday.
Devonta Pittman became the fifth War Eagle in two years to sign a basketball scholarship with the Chargers.
“It feels great because I can continue playing basketball the way I want to play it, at the next level – like I’ve been wanting to ever since I was little,” Pittman said.
Pittman was Region 8, class 5A’s player of the year after averaging 18 points and ten rebounds per game as a senior.
The small forward will play for coach Broderick Hall at Southeastern Baptist, which enters its third season as a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
He heads to Laurel after receiving a wealth of knowledge from Wayne County head coach Kendrick Davis.
“It’s been real fun, I’m going to miss coach Davis a lot,” Pittman said. “He taught me so much. He taught me to push myself. I got to want it, I got to have heart.”
