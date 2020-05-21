Senior Spotlight - Richton Rebels

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton hoped for a lot more baseball in 2020.
Instead, the Rebels watched their season come to a short end at 6-5 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Head coach Josh Palmer sends off four seniors:
- Braxton Brewer – Finished season batting .375 with a team-high four doubles.
- Dylan Farve – Finished season batting .214; signed with East Central Community College.
- Gage Freeman – Finished season batting .333.
- Caleb Sullivan – Finished season batting .300 with a team-high six runs scored.
The Lady Rebels finished 6-4 under head coach James Kitchens with Kee Dykes assisting. Richton softball graduates four seniors as well:
- Kennedy Mills
- Madison Henderson
- Kallie Smith
- Amber Cowart – Signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College. Finished season batting .568 with a team-high nine hits and seven doubles. Went 3-2 on the mound with a 2.80 earned-run-average.
