Senior Spotlight - Richton Rebels
By Taylor Curet | May 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 7:57 PM

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton hoped for a lot more baseball in 2020.

Instead, the Rebels watched their season come to a short end at 6-5 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Josh Palmer sends off four seniors:

  • Braxton Brewer – Finished season batting .375 with a team-high four doubles.
  • Dylan Farve – Finished season batting .214; signed with East Central Community College.
  • Gage Freeman – Finished season batting .333.
  • Caleb Sullivan – Finished season batting .300 with a team-high six runs scored.

The Lady Rebels finished 6-4 under head coach James Kitchens with Kee Dykes assisting. Richton softball graduates four seniors as well:

  • Kennedy Mills
  • Madison Henderson
  • Kallie Smith
  • Amber Cowart – Signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College. Finished season batting .568 with a team-high nine hits and seven doubles. Went 3-2 on the mound with a 2.80 earned-run-average.

