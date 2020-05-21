Purvis investigators give more details on Wednesday homicide

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Department investigators say the department received a report of a man being hit over the head with a pipe just after noon Wednesday.
The call was from a home on Shelby Speights Drive.
At the scene, investigators say they found 41-year-old Duel Vincent Bryant had been shot and killed in the home. Another man was assaulted.
“From there, we went to retrieve a search warrant and then went in the home and started searching for evidence," said an investigator with the Purvis Police Department.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. That person is still being held for questioning.
The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.
“The evidence has been sent to the crime labs and there will be an autopsy performed on the victim," said the investigator.
This is an ongoing murder investigation.
The man who was assaulted did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
