Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with a few hit-or-miss t-storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s. We’ll be a little drier on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.