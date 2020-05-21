Masks to be available for pickup at several Forrest Co. locations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Free masks will soon be available for pickup at several Forrest County locations after the Emergency Management District received a shipment of KN95 masks from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Glen Moore with Forrest County Emergency Management said they hope to get as many masks to the public ahead of Memorial Day.
Beginning Friday, masks will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Forrest County Emergency Operations Center (4080 US Hwy 11 Hattiesburg)
- Forrest County Chancery Building (641 Main Street)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 (810 Main Street)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #2 (805 Katie Ave)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #3 (53 Academy Dr)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #4 (5033 Hwy 42)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #5 (922 East Hardy Street)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #6 (3804 Montague Blvd)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #7 (46 Parkway Blvd)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #8 (104 Lamar Blvd)
Distribution of the masks will also begin Friday at the Petal Civic Center at 712 South Main Street. Pickup is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at this location.
On Saturday, May 23, masks can be picked up at the following Forrest County fire stations from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Macedonia Fire Station (610 Macedonia Rd, Petal)
- Sunrise Fire Station (1071 Luther Carter Rd, Petal)
- North Forrest Fire Station (2315 Glendale Ave, Hattiesburg)
- Rawls Springs Fire Station (512 Archie Smith Rd, Hattiesburg)
- Dixie Fire Station (19 Dixie Barn Rd, Hattiesburg)
- McLaurin Fire Station (310 Carter Rd, Hattiesburg)
- Brooklyn Fire Station (48 Hwy 49 to Brooklyn, Brooklyn)
- Carnes Fire Station (268 John Morris Rd, Lumberton)
Masks will also be available at the Forrest County EOC this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the Emergency Management District at 601-544-5911
