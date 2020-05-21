Harrison Co. couple charged after 108 animals found living in deplorable conditions, says sheriff

If a person shall intentionally or with criminal negligence wound, deprive of adequate shelter, food or water, or carry or confine in a cruel manner, any domesticated dog or cat, or cause any person to do the same, then he or she shall be guilty of the offense of simple cruelty to a dog or cat. A person who is convicted of the offense of simple cruelty to a dog or cat shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not more than One Thousand Dollars ($ 1,000.00), or imprisoned not more than six (6) months, or both.