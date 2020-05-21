Forrest/Perry drug court using more online services during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial District’s Adult Drug/DUI and Veterans Treatment Court has used more and more online services to continue its programs, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the 12th District became the first in Mississippi to host a virtual graduation for its program. Eighteen graduates took part in that event, which was held through the online teleconferencing service called Zoom.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the 12th District has also used Zoom to hold drug court once a week.
The district has continued to require participants to undergo weekly in-person drug testing, although program administrators say that testing has been curtailed somewhat due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.