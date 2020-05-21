Flathau’s feeds USM international students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flathau’s Fine Foods was on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi on Thursday feeding international students left stranded at the school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company gave out plates of red beans and rice along with its signature candy snaps.
The meals were served curbside, in front of the USM Wesley Foundation building.
“We really appreciate it. Just during this hard time, you guys don’t understand how many of us there are of international students that can’t go home, and I feel like we’re a forgotten group. People really don’t think about us that much,” said Maegan Williams, a Southern Miss student from Jamaica.
“Just the idea that someone is out here doing this for us, we really appreciate it and we can’t thank you enough,” Williams added.
Another student, Mark Saavalla, who is attending the University from Egypt, says he’s touched by the show of support from the Pine Belt community.
“To have a very beautiful community supportive in such a time, that nobody is able to help anyone, or even themselves, it’s amazing," Saavalla said. "I’m very happy, very happy to be able to live in such a community in such a difficult time.”
Flathau’s is based out of Petal and has been serving first responders, frontline heroes and others in the community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is winner of several food awards and has been in business for over 25 years ago.
