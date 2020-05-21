Board of Trustees pass resolution to resume campus operations in Fall 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning passed a resolution today, stating its plan for all public universities to resume campus operations in the fall.
“We urge the universities to take prudent precautions in planning for resuming traditional operations and make adjustments as needed, based on recommendations from health experts," said Dr. Ford Dye, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning.
The resolution instructed universities to plan for classes in-person, while complying with the Mississippi Department of Health and any executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves.
Caron Blanton, APR Director of Communications, says the Safe Start Task Force is developing a system-level plan for completing the fall 2020 semester in the safest way.
“The Safe Start Task Force is working diligently to develop guidelines to help the campuses resume traditional operations in a safe manner,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr, Commissioner of Higher Education. “While this is a fluid situation and there are many unknowns at this point, our goal is to provide the best academic experience in the safest manner possible.”
The resolution recognizes that plans may need to be modified to align with recommendations from health experts.
