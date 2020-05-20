WCHS to hold drive-thru graduation

“I’m very excited about it, because when we focus on graduation, we have such a picture, but the image has been changed and the process has been changed completely and I know it’ll go down in history as something different,” Stevonta said. “I look forward to seeing my friends go and receive their diplomas and looking to the next level, but of course, it might be impossible at this time. But I’m still looking forward to seeing all of us go through the process and actually finishing up high school.”