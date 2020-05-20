WCHS to hold drive-thru graduation

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School will hold a special drive-thru graduation ceremony on Friday starting at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Waynesboro.
The parade-style celebration will feature around 206 of the school’s 2020 graduating seniors arriving at the high school in their vehicles to receive their diplomas.
Only one car per family will be allowed to line up in the procession. No large vehicles, buses or vans will be permitted.
The public is encouraged to come out and line the sides of the road, using social distancing, to cheer for the graduating seniors as they pass by.
The event will begin at the courthouse parking lot and proceed up Azalea Drive to the high school.
Emily Rigney will be among those in the graduating parade.
“I feel like when we come to line up, we’re going to get to see our classmates that we haven’t been able to see in two months and that’s going to be a good reunion," Emily said. “Then we’re going to get to be handed our diplomas, and that’s something we’ve looked forward to our whole careers and even though it’s an unconventional way, I still feel like it’s going to be really enjoyable.”
Stevonta Mayfield is another graduating senior looking forward to his special moment.
“I’m very excited about it, because when we focus on graduation, we have such a picture, but the image has been changed and the process has been changed completely and I know it’ll go down in history as something different,” Stevonta said. “I look forward to seeing my friends go and receive their diplomas and looking to the next level, but of course, it might be impossible at this time. But I’m still looking forward to seeing all of us go through the process and actually finishing up high school.”
School officials say this is a way of honoring these seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic but hope that future graduations can be held normally.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.