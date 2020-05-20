Sumrall sports complex rebuilt after December tornado

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Just five months ago, in December, the Sumrall baseball and softball complex were destroyed by a tornado.
Now, after several weeks of construction being put on hold, the fields are ready to be played on.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of rainy weather," said Lamar County District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucas. "As you can see out here on field three, we’ve got it sanded and replanted and it’s coming back. Then we had a little pandemic called COVID-19 and that stalled us.”
The complex has new fences, light poles, bleachers and will soon have new scoreboards.
“Finally, at last, last week, we got all the backstops up, all of our outfield fences, all of our new dugouts and our bleachers are in place and we’ve got kids back practicing every afternoon," Lucas said.
The fields are currently open for just practices, due to COVID-19.
Lucas says he’s just happy the kids in the community are able to come out and enjoy the new fields.
“I think everyone is excited," Lucas said. "I know I’m excited to see kids back out here. Kids really didn’t have anything to do, they were shut down. It’s hard to shut kids down. To have them back on these fields, it’s not normal yet, because we’re not playing games and we don’t have a crowd out here, but it’s getting back to normal.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.