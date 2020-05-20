Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with a few hit-or-miss t-storms possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
Hit-or-Miss T-Storms will be possible tomorrow with highs warming up into the mid 80s. We’ll be a little drier on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.
Scattered t-storms return Sunday and will linger though Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s.
