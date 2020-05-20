North Forrest High School to hold almost normal graduation

EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has made typical graduation ceremonies nearly impossible.
Just don’t tell the folks at North Forrest High School, who will be holding a ceremony as close to normal as they can.
Students will be seated 6 feet apart and parents will be in cars. Seniors will still get to walk across the stage and get their diploma as a class.
“We did not expect this to happen, but in the end, it’s going to all come together because our teachers and staff are coming together and helping us and making sure we get the perfect graduation,” said senior Kelli Hathorne.
The graduation will be held Thursday May 28 at 8 p.m. in front of the high school
