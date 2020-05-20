MSDH: 263 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 16 new deaths; 11,967 cases and 570 deaths total

JACKSON Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state has risen over 11,900.
MSDH reported 263 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 11,967 cases and 570 deaths.
Three deaths were reported Wednesday in Forrest County, as well as Jones County reporting one death.
Along with the new cases and deaths being reported, over 7,600 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus in Mississippi.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 120,680 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
