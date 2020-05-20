Miss. egg producer donates 280K eggs to help families during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the nation’s largest shell egg producer, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., donated 280,000 eggs to Extra Table to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation was made as a way to show appreciation to workers in the food industry during the pandemic, as well as do an honorable deed as a part of National Egg Month.
Extra Table was joined with the Mississippi Food Network as they helped to facilitate the donation.
“There is no better way to recognize National Egg Month and to honor our farmers and food workers who have continued to work through the pandemic than with this donation of over a quarter million eggs that will go to those who need them the most,” said Gipson. “I want to thank Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. for their generosity and for making this possible, and I appreciate the Mississippi Food Network and Extra Table for getting these eggs into the hands of those in our local communities.”
The donation to Extra Table will help families in the state during the pandemic as the organization aims to end hunger by providing food pantries and soup kitchens with new and healthy food they need to feed the hungry in their community.
“What an ‘EGGciting’ donation to receive at a time when our hungry neighbors here in Mississippi need food,” said Martha Allen, Executive Director of Extra Table. “At Extra Table, we know eggs are a family favorite for breakfast, but eggs are also the glue that holds much of what we eat together, from brownies to meatloaf.”
Based in Jackson, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Operates in a company of almost 40.1 million layers and 9.9 million pullets and breeders, selling about 1,038.9 million dozen shell eggs.
“The people of our state have experience natural disasters and the effects of a world-wide pandemic, and a lot of people need help,” said Ryan Laster, Director of Food Safety and Animal Welfare of Cal-Maine Foods. “We are proud to make this donation to the Mississippi Food Network and Extra Table.”
On Thursday, Extra Table delivered 60,000 donated eggs to Christian Services in Hattiesburg to help families in the Pine Belt area.
