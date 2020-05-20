Longleaf Elementary teacher wins TEC, WDAM Golden Apple Award

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt, it’s time to present to you the last 2019-2020 school year’s TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award winner.
The nominations for this teacher said this teacher went above and beyond to make sure her students were still getting the early learning they needed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Longleaf Elementary kindergarten teacher Jennifer Craft is May’s Golden Apple Award Winner.
“It such an honor. A big surprise,” Craft said.
When asked why it was important to her to make sure her students never stopped learning, Craft said she wanted to bring her classroom into their homes.
“I teach kindergarten. They are little and they don’t understand, so I wanted them to be able to see me and to feel like we were still in school even though we were not in the classroom,” Craft explained.
Craft made sure she stayed in contact with parents and encouraged them to be teachers at home.
“Through Facebook and through texts and calls, I just kept telling them that they could do it," Craft said. “I made videos to show them how to help their children and tried to do anything that I could to help them help their kids.”
Craft had a message for her kids:
“I want to tell my kids that I love them and I miss them so much!”
