HHS provides $9M to Miss. rural health centers for COVID-19 testing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it would provide $225 million for COVID-19 testing at Rural Health Clinics across the nation, including $9.29 million for 188 Mississippi clinics.
The funds, administered through the Health Resources and Services Administration, will support more than 4,500 clinics in underserved rural areas.
The funding was made available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act signed by President Donald Trump on April 24.
“Today’s funding provides rural health clinics with resources and flexibility to boost their testing capabilities to fight COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Further expanding testing capacity, including at RHCs, is a crucial element of safely reopening our country and helping Americans return to work and school. A safe reopening is vital for Americans’ health and well-being, and especially so for those living in rural areas, who may have struggled with access to healthcare long before COVID-19 and found care even harder to access during this crisis.”
“The funding may be used for a wide range COVID-19 testing and related expenses including planning for implementation of a COVID-19 testing program, procuring supplies to provide testing, training providers and staff on COVID-19 testing procedures, and reporting data to HHS on COVID-19 testing activities,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “Funds may also be used for building or construction of temporary structures, leasing of properties, and retrofitting facilities as necessary to support COVID-19 response.”
Mississippi clinics will receive a total of $9,298,747. You can view the full state-by-state breakdown of the funding at hrsa.gov.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.