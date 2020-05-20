Hattiesburg plans to host non-public Memorial Day Ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee are teaming up to host an annual Memorial Day program at Veterans Park in downtown Hattiesburg.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s service will not be a public event.
Organizers say the 37th annual ceremony will be brief and will feature only a few participants. They will be adhering to all coronavirus protocols.
They say the service will include the reading aloud of each name inscribed on the park’s memorial.
That memorial lists 173 Hattiesburg-area men who have died in World War One, World War Two, the Korean War, the war in Vietnam and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
A bell will be rung for each name called.
Organizers say the ceremony will be streamed live on the city of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page and will be broadcast on WFOR-FM and 1400 AM.
It will begin at 10 a.m. on May 25.
