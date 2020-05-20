Chicago murder suspect arrested in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago murder suspect in the county Tuesday.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, the department was alerted by U.S. Marshals that James Rushing was located in the area.
Rushing is wanted by Chicago police in a murder investigation.
Deputies from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshals in taking Rushing into custody.
Rushing signed a waiver of extradition to return to Chicago.
