Chicago murder suspect arrested in Covington County

James Rushing, wanted by Chicago police, was taken into custody in Covington County Tuesday. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | May 20, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 4:40 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago murder suspect in the county Tuesday.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, the department was alerted by U.S. Marshals that James Rushing was located in the area.

Rushing is wanted by Chicago police in a murder investigation.

Deputies from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshals in taking Rushing into custody.

Rushing signed a waiver of extradition to return to Chicago.

