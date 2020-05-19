While other casinos prepare to reopen, Bok Homa will remain closed

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - While many Mississippi casinos are preparing to open their doors to guests once again, Bok Homa Casino will remain closed for the time being.
Last week, the Mississippi Gaming Commission gave casinos permission to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. The MGC does not oversee casinos on Native American tribal land.
“While we are aware that the Mississippi Gaming Commission is allowing casinos that it regulates to reopen Thursday for Memorial Day weekend, our Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa properties will not open this week. As eager as we are to welcome back our associates and guests, we also think it prudent to wait a while longer,” said Pearl River Resorts President and CEO William “Sonny” Johnson.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said there is a plan in place to install additional equipment and implement safety measure to ensure the casino will be as safe as possible when it does reopen.
“We know our associates are ready to return to work and our wonderful guests are ready to come back to the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino experience they know and love. And we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon,” said Ben.
A timeline was not given for when Bok Homa Casino or Pearl River Resort could reopen. The casino has been closed since March 19 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi.
