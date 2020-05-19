WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine earns national ranking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University was ranked third in the country in producing graduates who enter into primary care residencies by U.S. News & World Report.
The publication based the data off of Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees from 2017 to 2019.
Nearly 80% of WCU’s medical school graduates entered primary care residencies in that time period.
“I am so pleased with the remarkable progress of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. This is a distinct honor that fulfills the mission we established for the medical school more than 10 years ago. Dr. Subbarao and our former dean, Dr. James Turner, are to be commended,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.
WCU was separated from the top spot by just one percentage point.
For more information about WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.