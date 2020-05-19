United Way launches COVID-19 relief program for Pine Belt residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way of Southeast Mississippi announced the launch of a COVID-19 relief program to help residents of Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry counties.
The program was created through corporate and individual donations to help families that are struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants could receive assistance paying rent and utility bills that are past due at the time of the application.
To be eligible, you must live in Forrest, Lamar, Marion or Perry counties and provide proof of income loss due to the coronavirus, such as an employer notification or unemployment documentation. Applicants must also show proof that utility bills are past due.
“This is one of the most difficult times our society has ever faced and people are experiencing incredible loss across the board, including financially. We knew early on this pandemic would affect households on a deep economic level so we knew we had to do something to help our communities,” said UWSEMS CEO and President Tracie Fowler. “We are grateful to have help from our partner agency Christian Services, who is screening applications and distributing the rental and utility payments. We are also so appreciative of the generous donations that have made this program possible. It is truly a labor of love and unity.”
Applications may take five to seven business days to process, and any funds awarded will be paid directly to a certified landlord and utility companies, not to the applicant.
For residents who would like to apply for assistance or make a donation, visit unitedwaysems.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.