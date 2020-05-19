United Way launches COVID-19 relief program for Pine Belt residents

“This is one of the most difficult times our society has ever faced and people are experiencing incredible loss across the board, including financially. We knew early on this pandemic would affect households on a deep economic level so we knew we had to do something to help our communities,” said UWSEMS CEO and President Tracie Fowler. “We are grateful to have help from our partner agency Christian Services, who is screening applications and distributing the rental and utility payments. We are also so appreciative of the generous donations that have made this program possible. It is truly a labor of love and unity.”