Suspected arson leads to animal cruelty investigation in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire in Marion County led to an arson arrest and the seizure of more than 30 dogs in an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance and arson at a home on Pickwick Road in Foxworth on Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.
Singley said Daron Lee is accused of setting fire to another person’s mobile home after a dispute over dogs, causing severe damage to the home. Lee was arrested and charged with arson.
Deputies also arrested Lonnell Pittman at the scene and charged him with animal cruelty.
Singley said several dogs belonging to Lee were seized and are being held on orders from the Marion County Justice Court pending the outcome of the investigation.
Columbia Police Department Animal Control & Rescue took in a total of 34 dogs during the investigation.
The CPD Animal Rescue posted on its Facebook page Monday that the shelter was in desperate need of adopters and fosters due to overcrowding after taking in the dogs.
The State Fire Marshal is assisting in the arson investigation.
