Senior Spotlight - Oak Grove Warriors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was one of the more talented senior classes Chris McCardle had coached.
The 2020 Oak Grove baseball team was on track for a terrific year before it ended at 10-2. The one silver-lining in the Warriors’ abbreviated season is all ten seniors have bright futures ahead:
- Luke Lyon – Finished season batting .419 with five runs-batted-in. Signed baseball scholarship with Ole Miss.
- Turner Swistak – Finished season batting .386 with team-highs 17 hits and 19 RBIs. Also had a 2-0 record on the mound and 0.39 earned run average. Signed baseball scholarship with Pearl River Community College.
- Parker Harrington - Finished season with a 2-0 record on the mound and 2.83 ERA. Signed baseball scholarship with Pearl River Community College.
- Deejay Booth – Finished season batting .385 with 12 runs. Also had a 2-0 record on the mound and 1.27 ERA. Signed baseball scholarship with Southern University (Baton Rouge).
- Tristen Lee – Finished season batting .364 with eight RBIs. Signed baseball scholarship with Jones College.
- Blake Roberts - Signed Academic scholarship with Southern Miss; will play basketball.
- Liam Breithaupt – Finished season batting .333 with 11 RBIs. Signed football scholarship with Pearl River Community College.
- Connor Odom – plans to attend Southern Miss.
- Graham McCarty – Finished season batting .161 with four RBIs. Plans to attend Mississippi State.
- Landon Forbes – Plans to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Softball coach Benji Hornsby had just as talented of a senior group. The Lady Warriors finished the 2020 season 9-1:
- Ashja Walker – Finished season batting .438 with seven RBIs. Signed softball scholarship with Southwest Mississippi Community College.
- Alex Perren – Finished season batting .600 with 15 RBIs and two home runs. Signed softball scholarship with Yale.
- Lauren Perren – Finished season batting .462 with 13 RBIs and three home runs. Signed softball scholarship with Yale.
- Bethany McCain – Led the team with 20 hits and eight doubles; Finished season batting .588 with 14 RBIs.
Not to be forgotten is Oak Grove Track & Field. Head coach Josh Moore says farewell to 13 seniors:
- Tobias Adams
- Jamyaa Barnett
- Jasmine Braxton
- AJ Butler
- D’Eria Daniels
- Terrence Delaney
- Isaac Fisher
- Laterrius Guy
- Leighton Jenkins
- Charles McCormick
- Taylor Norman
- Joel Smith
- Brandon Struss
And the team that brings every sport together is the state champion Oak Grove cheerleaders. The Lady Warriors were finalists at February’s Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Championship.
All eight of coach Ashley Burdine’s seniors have been cheering since their freshman year:
- Jillian Adams
- Angelina Alberti
- Riley Atkinson
- Presley Bonner
- Tavia Keys
- Laundin Lang – will cheer at Southern Miss.
- Kayla Parker – will cheer at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
- Megan Payne – will cheer at Ole Miss.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.