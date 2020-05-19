Saints sign Ty Montgomery

NEW ORLEANS, La (WLOX & NewOrleansSaints.com) - Jackson native, Ty Montgomery, joins the Black and Gold’s backfield behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray after his lone season with the New York Jets in 2019.
Montgomery is just the type of “swiss-army knife” player Sean Payton loves. Drafted as a receiver and then having to switch to running back, Montgomery says he feels like he will find his offensive niche in New Orleans.
“Talking with ex-teammates, we just discussed how New Orleans would be a perfect fit for me," Montgomery said during his introductory press conference. "There was times where.....I remember a year where it was Mark (Ingram) and Alvin. You didn’t know who was the starter, both of those guys had a lot of production.”
Like Kamara and Taysom Hill, Montgomery has proven to be a versatile playmaker as well. In 58 career games, with 16 starts, Montgomery has run for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns on 224 carries, caught 120 passes for 982 yards and three touchdowns, and returned 53 kickoffs for 1,158 yards.
