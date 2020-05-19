Poplarville opens new courthouse

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Court was convened for the first time in Poplarville’s new courthouse Monday.
The newly completed Pearl River County Courthouse Annex building houses offices of the Pearl River County Chancery Clerk, the Pearl River County Court and Youth Court, the District Attorney and the Pearl River County Tax Collector.
“The courthouse is the beacon of justice that the citizens of Pearl River County often turn to in both their darkest and brightest of times. I’m proud of the work our Board of Supervisors and our County Administrator did to ensure that our courthouse will continue to shine as that beacon of justice, serving the citizens of Pearl River County for many generations to come," said Rep. Jansen Owen of Poplarville.
The two-story structure took 18 months to build, said Pearl River County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin. Planning started in 2008 and the finished product costed roughly $8 million.
Officials are still moving into the courthouse, and the Chancery Clerk’s office won’t officially open in the courthouse until all the court files and records have been moved.
Circuit Court will remain in the Circuit Courthouse in Poplarville.
The old Chancery building is expected to be torn down and replaced with a parking lot.
