Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning before we turn mostly cloudy later on this afternoon. Scattered T-Storms will fire up late this evening into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s.