One year later, Frederick Paige Jr.’s family continues grieving

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One year ago, an altercation at Club Nina’s led to gunshots outside the Hattiesburg night club. A stray bullet struck and killed 21-year-old Frederick O’Neal Paige Jr.
Eddie Adams drives by her grandson’s memorial everyday. For her, it’s a reminder of what happened a year ago.
“Sometimes it feels like 12 days, 12 hours. Sometimes I relive that night at the hospital over and over," Adams said. “This has gone by so fast it doesn’t seem like it.”
She changes the monument with each season, along with Paige’s grave site.
“I just want people when they pass here to see where my baby died, to see where he was shot. That this was a good kid,” Adams said.
The homicide is still unsolved, and for Paige’s family, there’s been no closure.
The case is still active.
“It’s still current, I still keep in touch with Mr. O’Neal’s family," said Capt. Branden McLemore of the Hattiesburg Police Department. “His grandmother that he actually resided with, she contacts me every week.”
The lack of answers has left Paige’s family wondering.
“You think about it, you took an innocent child’s life that hadn’t hurt anybody that even deserved it,” said Frederick Paige Sr.
“It’s just been horrible," Adams said. "We don’t know who did it, I don’t know anything,” said Adams.
"I can’t describe it, it’s the worst pain in the world,” she added.
So Adams will continue to keep the memorial with the hope that one day someone will be charged with the murder of her grandson.
The family is offering up a $5,600 dollar reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
They ask that you contact Metro Crime Stoppers (601) 582-7867 with any tips.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.