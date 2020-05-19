MSDH reports first pediatric flu death, first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is now reporting the first pediatric flu death of 2020.
The child who died was from Central Mississippi and did not test positive for COVID-19.
MSDH has also reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
The case was from a child in Central Mississippi who did test positive for COVID-19.
According to MSDH, “MIS-C in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.”
The child has since been discharged from the hospital and MSDH is investigating other suspected cases.
“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.