Miss. Lottery Corporation transfers millions in proceeds to the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred more than $9 million in proceeds to the state treasury Monday.
With this transfer, the MLC has deposited more than $47 million into state coffers since November of last year.
“We are pleased to be able continue to raise funds to benefit Mississippi’s roads, bridges and education,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Yesterday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the awarding of initial paving contracts using lottery dollars. It is exciting to play a part in these developments that will benefit Mississippians!
For a list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.
