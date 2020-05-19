Laurel student awarded scholarship from state treasurer

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae presented an area student with the second, “Tell Me Something Good” scholarship on Tuesday at South Central Place in Laurel.
Fletcher Horne was the recipient of a check for $529, which will go toward his college education.
As part of his Eagle Scout project, Horne started a GoFundMe account and raised over $9,000 for hot, catered meals to feed the heroes in the Laurel medical community.
“We’ve fed Urgent Care, we’ve fed the entire hospital shift, we’ve tried to hit separate shifts at the hospital, we’ve done over a thousand meals so far," Horne said. "I think it’s just a good encouragement to all them and just show them that the community cares.
The “Tell Me Something Good” scholarship is awarded each week in May by the State Treasurer.
