Lamar County urging tornado victims to push debris to roadside for pickup

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County road management is encouraging people impacted by the April 19 tornado to get any remaining debris onto the sides of the roads for the county to pick up.
So far, the county has picked up more than 800 loads of storm debris from that storm.
Lamar County road manager Tommy Jones says he feels there is still a lot more to be picked up.
“We feel like there are probably 700 to 800 more loads out there that are on private property or in yards or in homes that have been destroyed that need to be brought out to the road,” Jones said. “The sooner we can get that to the roads, the sooner we can finish our push to get everything picked up.”
The deadline to get debris to the sides of the roads for the county to clean up is June 4.
