Hub City buying right-of-way for Hall Avenue project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the grand scheme of things, $930 out of the City of Hattiesburg’s pocket may not sound like a big deal.
But this particular $930 served as a sign that despite the coronavirus that crippled sales tax revenues and forced the city to lay off workers, projects that will impact the city’s future still are moving ahead.
City Council approved Tuesday expenditures of $620 and $310 for two parcels of property needed for right-of-way on the $12 million Hall Avenue Overpass project.
City Attorney Randy Pope said the city is in the early stages of purchasing about 30-plus parcels for right-of-way.
“You’re going to see a lot more of this sort of (agenda item) as we continue along,” Pope said.
The project, seeded by a $5.4-million federal transportation grant, will build two, elevated bridges over the north-south-running tracks of the Canadian National Rail Line in downtown Hattiesburg.
The overpasses will allow traffic to flow even when trains are moving through, or worse, halted, on the tracks slicing through downtown.
The project is expected to get underway in 2021.
City council also voted to award Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, the Weathersby Road overlay contract. Dunn submitted a low bid of $351,068.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.