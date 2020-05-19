City seeking funding help for Midtown park project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The City of Hattiesburg wants to develop a recreation park in the Midtown district and is turning to the state for help in doing so.
City Council gave the green light Tuesday to apply for financial aid through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Grant money can range from a minimum of $25,000 to a maximum of $5000,000. The Land and Water Conservation Fund would supply half the money, with the city providing a 50 percent match.
“They are very competitive,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said of the grants. “But if you don’t take a swing, you won’t get a hit.”
Barker declined to provide specifics on a potential site for the park, but did say that Midtown district needed a recreational anchor.
“We’ve got so many parks in our city, but other than Thames Elementary (School), we don’t have a park in one of the fastest growing areas in the city right now,” Barker said. “It’s the first time this grant has come up in a while for applications, so this could be used to not only purchase the property beside what the county and county can kick in, but also actually build the park.”
The city had received a MDWFP grant from a different funding pool last year for improvements at Duncan Lake, and Barker said that project was about ready to be let for bid.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
- Approved to extend by 30 days through June 15 the city’s state-of-emergency caused by the coronavirus
- Approved to sell a $494,000 note that will refinance the city’s original purchase of the Courtesy Ford building, chopping the interest rate from more than 3 percent to 1.5 percent
- Approved accepting a $30,000 airport grant for Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport from the CARES Act
- Approved keeping council meetings at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center through June.
