Southern Miss graduate nursing programs ranked best in state

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the University of Southern Mississippi’s master’s and doctoral nurse practitioner programs as the best in the state of Mississippi in its 2021 Best Graduate School Rankings.
“U.S. News and World Report ranking really shows us that our graduates are a step ahead of a lot of others in really competing at the national level with many other programs, and so we have been the top in the state for sometime. says,” said Dr. Lachel Story, dean of USM’s College of Nursing.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, students enrolled in these programs excelled, despite some challenges.
“Those programs are essentially online already, and so we did not have to much difficulty transitioning because of that,” Story said. “However, the clinical situation was obviously impacted because of it. We have really looked at how we can still get our students clinical experiences through either simulations or some other virtual type of experience as well as still being involved in inpatient direct patient care.”
Amber Ryals will graduate this December with her doctorate in nurse practitioner. She explained how going through cCOVI-19 is preparing her even more for life ahead.
“I’m an ER nurse, so we are pretty quick to adjust to a whole lot of situations that we never know what’s going to happen,” Ryals said. “So honestly that prepared us for a whole lot of things. The faculty is why I probably came back, especially Dr. Story and a few other people there constantly cheering us on and pushing us to do the best that we can. And that is what has got me through and this far.”
Currently, USM’s master’s in nursing is ranked 120 and the doctorate nurse practitioner program is ranked 107 in the U.S.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.