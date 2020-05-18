Perry Central Seniors excited to walk across graduation stage

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School will host its 2020 graduation Tuesday night.
It will be a bit different from previous years, due to COVID-19.
The ceremony will be held in front of the Perry Central High School where a canopy and stage will be set up for a drive-thru graduation.
“We are only allowing two vehicles per graduate,” said Perry County School District Superintendent Scott Dearman. “The cars will come around, the graduates will get out. Someone in the vehicle can get out and take pictures. The graduate will get out and I will give them their diploma."
Crews were out Monday morning getting everything set and ready to go for the graduation ceremony.
Dearman said they felt having a graduation as close to traditional as they could was important for students and their families.
“They’ve spent the last 12-13 years for this day right here and there’s a lot of stuff you have to do to get that diploma,” said Dearman. “A high school diploma is a big deal.”
Seniors say they are just happy they have the opportunity to be walking across a stage.
“I’m glad that they are putting in all the hard work trying to give us a somewhat traditional graduation,” said graduate Nicole Herring. “It means a lot. We’ve worked so hard throughout our lives, staying up studying, making good grades and just doing whatever we can to make our parents, principals and teachers proud.”
“I feel like COVID has taken a lot away from us, but it can’t take the hard work and success and hard work we’ve put into graduating,” said graduate Hunter Conway. “I feel like it is our right as students to have a graduation at some time in our lives.”
The graduation ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook and a recording will be produced for graduates.
