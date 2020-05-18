Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off this morning mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll see a few showers this morning, but skies will clear out and turn mostly sunny later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be warm with hit-or-miss t-storms possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Scattered T-Storms will fire up late in the evening and into the overnight hours.