MSDH: 389 Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - More than 11,400 COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths related to the virus have been reported in the State of Mississippi since March 11.
While the number of cases continues to rise, the Mississippi State Department of Health was able to share a piece of good news Monday.
State health officials said there are currently 389 Mississippians hospitalized with coronavirus, the lowest number this month.
MSDH reported 136 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 11,432 cases and 528 deaths.
More than 7,600 people have recovered from the virus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
