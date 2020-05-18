Money available for small businesses affected by COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you own a small business in Mississippi with 50 or fewer employees and were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you may qualify for money being made available through the Small Business Relief Act.
The legislation provides $60 million to the direct payment program and $240 million to grants.
The program will be administered through the Mississippi Development Authority.
The legislation for the grant is exclusively to aid and provide economic support to eligible Mississippi businesses for costs incurred in connection with forced closures or restricted operations resulting from the coronavirus.
The measure ensures expedited payments to businesses in need of economic support.
Rep. Percy Watson, of District 103, says while the application isn’t available just yet, MDA should have it operational and online this week.
“It will be necessary to file an application with the Mississippi Development Authority," Watson said. "The Mississippi Development Authority is the administering agency right now for this particular act and they are in the process, as we speak, of developing an application for relief. It’s a good program, it’s a sound program, it’s designed for those individuals and those businesses that suffered damages as a result of the virus.”
There are two tracks for receiving the money provided for by the grant, direct payment track and an application-based track.
The direct track will include qualifying businesses that were forced closed. These businesses would receive a direct payment of $2,000 without going through the application process. This is for those who do not wish to itemize their eligible expenses, subject to approval, a base payment $1,500 plus $500 per full-time equivalent employee as a reasonable estimate of their costs incurred.
These are small business taxpayers that have registered with the Department of Revenue before March 1, 2020, had an Employer Identification Number or a Social Security Number before March 1, 2020, that were shut down or had their operations restricted via executive or municipal order.
The application-based track are for those businesses who wish to apply for a grant up to $25,000, which will be administered through the MDA.
To be eligible, businesses must have filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, or for a business formed between January 1, 2020 and before March 1, 2020, intends to file taxes for tax year 2020.
The amount of the grant will be a base amount of $1,500 plus the greater of $500 per full time equivalent employee or the amount of itemized “eligible expenses” the applicant demonstrates in the sworn application. The grant cannot exceed $25,000.
“Eligible expenses” that may be itemized under the application tract are defined as cost, not reimbursed from another source, incurred by an eligible businesses from interruption of service, may consist only of mortgage interest, rent, payroll and utilities, or other COVID-19-related expenses allowed by law, each for no more than a two-month period.
Up to 50% of the grant will be reduced by the amount of any federal Paycheck Protection Program funds, Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds and business interruption insurance proceeds received by the grant recipient.
$40 Million of the grants will be made available to minority-owned businesses.
For the first 21 days of the application process, applications will only be taken for applicants that have not received PPP or EIDL funds or any federal funds reimbursing COVID-19-related business expenses, after that, any eligible business may apply.
Use of the grants will be subject to audit and uses found to be non-compliant must be returned to the state.
To see if you qualify contact the Mississippi Development Authority at 601-359-3449 or online at www.mississippi.org.
