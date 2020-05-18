Hattiesburg restaurants reopen indoor dining

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg restaurants resumed indoor dining at 50% capacity Monday with social distancing guidelines in place.
Tables have to be 6 feet apart and no more than six people at a table. Workers have to wear masks, along with increased cleaning.
Even though things are a bit different, Elizabeth Campbell with Mughsots Grill & Bar said customers are happy to be back.
“Most of the people that I’ve spoken to are happy to sit down and enjoy a meal not prepared by them,” Campbell said.
Sully’s has opened its doors, but owners Brian McLelland and Stephen Hampton said this isn’t a complete fix.
“In order for us to get to a point where the restaurant could be more profitable, we had to seat more people," McLelland said. “So, we’ve kinda been at a 50% capacity before and it was kinda hard to make it work.”
Still, something is better than nothing for people who have been without customers for nearly two months.
