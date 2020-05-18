Felon accused of accidentally shooting friend arrested in Brookhaven

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon accused of accidentally shooting his friend in Hattiesburg was arrested Friday in Brookhaven.
Mack Elander Hobson III, 27, was arrested by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and charged with possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.
Hobson, of Perry County, allegedly shot his friend in the leg in the Hattiesburg Walmart parking lot on April 28.
Police responded to the incident around 9:30 that morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. Hobson had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
Moore said Hobson will not be charged for the accidental shooting.
Hobson is being held at the Forrest County Jail.
