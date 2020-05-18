Coroner: Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Covington County are investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening.
Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila said Paul Edward Pierce was shot several times at his home on Evergreen Church Road. DaQuila said he was called to the scene just before 7 p.m.
According to the coroner, the shooting stemmed from some kind of domestic dispute.
WDAM has reached out to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office for more details on the investigation. It is unclear if anyone has been charged with a crime.
DaQuila said Pierce’s body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
