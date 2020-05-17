Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Jasper Co. Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents will have a chance to be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health will set up a one-day, drive-through collection site.
On Tuesday, May 19, testing in Jasper County will take place at the Bogue Homa Facility Building on 109 McFarland Road in Heidelberg from noon – 4 p.m. as those with appointments will be tested.
Previously, a collection site was set up in Wayne County for Saturday, May 16.
Anyone who is feeling COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, or who has a known or possible exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Health care professionals will collect specimen samples by a nose swab during drive-through testing as those who are being tested will not exit their vehicle.
To be tested, you can set up an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. Assistance by using the app is available every day from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.
Click here for more information about testing.
