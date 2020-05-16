A South Jones Brave’s bold endeavor

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - “My parents said when I walked out of there I had like the biggest smile on my face,” said Mark Diers, a 2020 graduate of South Jones High School.
The “there” Diers walked out of with a big grin is the United States Naval Academy. Along with his parents Daniel and Alison, Diers took a visit to the Annapolis, Maryland campus in November 2019.
It was following that visit when Diers knew his future needed to be in the United States Armed Forces.
The idea began a year prior when Diers was a junior at South Jones. A years-long process of applying to the Naval and Air Force Academies included essays, security clearances, background checks and physical fitness test.
“That process is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done," Diers said. "I’ve never thrown up after a workout and after that workout I threw up everywhere.”
This is coming from a young man who played three sports at South Jones – football, soccer and baseball. However, every pushup, pullup and mile stuck in the brain of Diers during his training for the academies.
So much so that Diers remembers the exact date and time he learned about his acceptance to the Air Force Academy – March 9 at 9:41 a.m.
A week later, he received another call while playing ping-pong before a South Jones baseball game.
“I picked up the phone and [Senator Roger Wicker] was like, ‘Hello this is Senator Wicker,'" Diers said. "He told me I got into Air Force and Navy. The junior high coach looked at me and said, ‘Welp, you’re famous.’ It took me like ten minutes then I was like, ‘Wait, now I have to decide.’”
Diers was faced with a good problem, becoming the first South Jones student to be accepted into both the Naval and Air Force Academies.
In hopes of studying chemical engineering and becoming a pilot, Diers chose to attend the Air Force Academy, where his uncle Lee Mitchell graduated 26 years ago.
“I want to serve my country," Diers said. "They teach you how to become a leader. They make you push your limits. That’s what I need, that’s what I want.”
“He’s always thinking about others and his teammates and his classmates and his school," said South Jones baseball coach Jordan Rogers. "He’s never thinking about Mark. He’s a lot more mature than your average 18-year-old. That’s why everybody doesn’t get the shot that he’s getting.”
Diers has what Rogers called a “servant leadership.” It’s why the Ellisville native is leaving South Jones in order to find the true meaning of the word “Brave.”
“It’s been a thrill to coach that kid, man," Rogers said. "I say coach him – more so, sit back and watch him run the show. You take a boy from small-town Ellisville and he’s fixing to be put on track to be a worldwide leader. It’s kind of something you can’t even really fathom.”
“I’m really going to miss family and friends the most," Diers said. "I have a friend that I’ve been friends with since preschool and kindergarten, I have two friends from there. So, I’m probably going to miss them the most.”
Diers hopes to tryout for the baseball and soccer teams at the Air Force. He will leave for Colorado Springs on June 19 and report to the Academy on June 25.
