Senior Spotlight - South Jones Braves

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - South Jones made several deep playoff runs over the last few years. The senior class which was a part of those runs bid farewell to the baseball program.
The Braves’ season cut short at 4-4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Head coach Jordan Rogers sends off three seniors:
- Jamari Dease – played outfield for three years; played point guard for the basketball team.
- Mark Diers – Finished the season batting .364 with nine runs. Played football, soccer and baseball; plans to attend the Air Force Academy.
- McCain Walters – Finished the season batting .333 with a 2-1 record on the mound and 1.27 earned run average.
Lady Braves softball finished 2-5 under coach Ryan Hodge.
The Jones sisters, Madison and MacKenzie, leave South Jones as the only two seniors. They are both signed with Jones College.
