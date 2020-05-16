Gandy becomes HHS offensive coordinator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg High School football team will have a new offensive coordinator for the 2020 season.
Former University of Southern Mississippi star running back Shelton Gandy has been hired to take the reins of the Tigers’ offense, HHS athletic director/football coach Tony Vance confirmed Friday morning. “He’s an outstanding guy who I’ve known for a while and we’re excited to bring him on as our offensive coordinator.”
Gandy, who spent the past two seasons as head coach at Wayne County High School, will replace Donovan Tate as HHS offensive coordinator.
“I’m very excited,” Gandy said. “Knowing Coach Vance, I know he’s very knowledgeable, he runs a really good program and he’s had success.
“To have the opportunity to coach with him is going to be awesome. Can’t wait to get in there and meet the kids and the rest of the staff. I think it’s going to be a great situation, a great marriage.”
Gandy, a standout player at Waynesboro High School, lettered four years at USM (1985-88) and later, spent four seasons on Coach Jeff Bower’s staff at USM (2000-04).
Gandy had assistant coaching stints at Wayne County, East Mississippi Community College and Louisiana Tech University. He had been at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, for two years before returning to his hometown to take over the War Eagles.
Under Gandy’s tutelage, Wayne County went 16-10, making consecutive appearances in the Class 5A football playoffs
The War Eagles went 7-6 in 2018, losing in the opening round of the playoffs to Laurel High School.
In 2019, Wayne County went 9-4, and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs before losing to West Jones High School in overtime.
It remains unclear whether Gandy resigned or was relieved of his duties in Waynesboro.
Either way, Gandy said he held no hard feelings.
“Wayne County’s always going to be home,” Gandy said. “I love it, I love those kids and I’m connected to those kids. Not only the kids, but their parents and grandparents and that community. I’ve enjoyed it, I really have, but it’s a new chapter. It’s just time to move forward."
When the first page turns in that next chapter will depend on when schools are re-opened in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Until then, Gandy said most of his considerations will have to wait.
“It’s going to mostly deal with personnel,” Gandy said. “My whole deal is, once we get together I want to see what can we do and what we do best and we’ll build from there.”
After going 27-2 over two years (2017-18), the rebuilding Tigers slipped to 4-6 last season. HHS ended the season strong, winning three of its final four games to just miss securing a playoff spot.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.