First Alert: Chances remain for showers and thunderstorms

Good evening Pine Belt. After a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today expect mostly cloudy and rather muggy conditions overnight with a shower possible.
During the day Sunday expect a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong and produce heavy rain. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 80s. The chance for rain is 70%.
By Monday things begin to calm back down with only a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.
For Tuesday into Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies and cooler nights with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be around 80 on Tuesday and in the lower 80s on Wednesday.
By Thursday temperatures will rise into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and lows around 60 by Friday morning.
On Friday you can expect dry and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 65.
Things really heat up on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s under sunny skies.
