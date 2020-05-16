Camp Shelby to host online-only Memorial Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will host an annual Memorial Day ceremony in a few days, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will take place only on the internet this year.
“This time, we won’t be doing something that’s big and open to hundreds of people, we’re actually going to stream it online," said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. "[We’ll] have a ceremony that folks can watch from home and feel more comfortable about still participating in something and doing their part in recognizing Memorial Day, but doing it from the safety of their home right now.”
Lofton says it will be a brief ceremony, on Friday, May 22, at the museum’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, with a special focus on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.
“It’ll be short compared to your typical ceremony, but it will be something I think that will still be effective and still help folks to remember the importance of Memorial Day and what we as a country need to come together and do that day,” Lofton said.
Meanwhile, the museum has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.
Lofton isn’t sure when it will reopen, but he says museum staff have been keeping busy, especially updating the museum’s Facebook page.
“Several times a week, we’ve been posting things on Facebook to bring pieces of the museum collection to the general public, so folks can hopefully see maybe some of their favorite items or maybe some items that haven’t been on display in a while,” Lofton said. “If you get on our Facebook page, you can go back and see what we’ve posted since we’ve been closed.”
The Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., and it will be recorded and added to the museum’s website.
“We’re going to actually have it up on the web that day, so folks can actually watch it, if they don’t catch it for another day or two, or they want to wait and watch it on Memorial Day, it will be something that will be there on the internet forever,” Lofton said.
Lofton said only a few members of the National Guard and museum staff will participate in the ceremony.
