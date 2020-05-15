William Carey graduates overcome tornado, then COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduating seniors of William Carey University are finally at the finish line, and what they’ve had to go through is why they are being called champions.
William Carey hosts its online graduation commencement Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Will Neese is among those graduating with the 2019-2020 class. He and his classmates saw the campus devastated by a tornado on Jan. 21, 2017. Now, as they prepare to graduate, they are dealing with a pandemic.
“We got hit by a tornado, you know that’s like the craziest thing you think that will happen,” Neese said. “You’re like, ‘We are past that now. We’re moving on, you know, we are rebuilding the building back. Everything is going to get back to normal, we are going to have graduation, it’s all going to be good.’ And bang, this happens. We can’t catch a break out here.”
The commencement is prerecorded and will be presented with the students names and a picture of each student.
“My parents feel some type of way about it, because my mom wanted to have, you know, she wants to be there and cheering on her baby. Congratulations and all of that good stuff. But I understand that there’s a lot going on right now and that this is a lot safer if we do it this way as far as a virtual graduation ceremony goes,” Neese said.
The university is also going to have a virtual photoshoot to allow students to be able to submit photos so they can look as if they took the photos on campus.
The online graduation will be held on its university website, Facebook and Youtube.
