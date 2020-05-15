Wicker shows appreciation to service members across the nation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker released a statement thanking the nation’s military members for their service since May is National Military Appreciation Month.
Wicker said as the son of a World War II veteran and father of an Air Force officer, he understands the sacrifices military members make for our country.
“As a veteran, as the son of a World War II veteran and the father of an Air Force officer, I understand the sacrifices our military men and women make in service,” said Wicker.
Wicker talks about how this year is no different than any other year in how the nation should celebrate military members, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as many of them are going far and beyond to keep the nation safe.
Along with appreciating military members himself, Wicker encourages all Americans to thank a service member this month and on Saturday, May 16, which is Armed Forces Day.
“So this month, I encourage all Americans to take time and thank a service member,” said Wicker. “They continue to protect us – the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
